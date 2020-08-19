﻿
Metinvest launches production of premium iron ore concentrate at its Central GOK

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 13:59:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced a successful launch of production of premium iron ore concentrate, following the completion of upgrading of the concentrating plant at its iron ore subsidiary Central Mining and Processing Plant (Сentral GOK).

Accordingly, Central GOK is now able to produce merchant pellets with 67.5 percent Fe and premium iron ore concentrate with 70.5 percent Fe, respectively. This is the first stage of the large-scale strategic project, within the scope of which the company targets to become the first producer of pellets used in direct reduced iron (DRI) technology in Ukraine, the company’s statement said.


