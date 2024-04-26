﻿
Kumba Iron Ore's output and sales down in Q1

Friday, 26 April 2024
       

Global miner Anglo American’s South African subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore has announced its operational results for the first quarter of this year.

In the given period, Kumba Iron Ore produced 9.28 million mt of iron ore, up by 28.0 percent quarter on quarter and down by two percent year on year. In particular, output of its Kolomela iron ore mine came to 2.71 million mt, rising by 113.0 percent quarter on quarter and declining by 12.0 percent, while output at its Sishen mine increased by 10.0 percent quarter on quarter and by four percent year on year to 6.56 million mt. In the first quarter, the company’s iron ore sales amounted to 8.53 million mt, decreasing by nine percent compared to the previous quarter and by 10.0 percent from the same period of 2023, due to the challenges in port operations.

Also, Kumba anticipates production in the range of 35-37 million mt and sales of 36-38 million mt in the full year.


