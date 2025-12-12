 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MinRes...

MinRes begins construction at Lamb Creek iron ore project, targets first ore in FY 2026

Friday, 12 December 2025 14:03:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Western Australian mining services company Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes) has commenced construction at its Lamb Creek iron ore project in Western Australia’s Pilbara following the receipt of all regulatory approvals, marking a key step in strengthening its Pilbara operations.

Lamb Creek will be developed as an open-pit iron ore mine with a planned production capacity of 7.5 million mt per year. According to MinRes, the project is expected to extend its Pilbara operations production life by more than five years while also improving the operation’s overall cost profile.

The mine is located around 50 kilometers from the Iron Valley operation, allowing for operational synergies across MinRes’ Pilbara assets. Ore from Lamb Creek will be blended with Iron Valley material and transported to Utah Point for export through the Port of Port Hedland.

Construction of mine and associated infrastructure underway

MinRes’ internal engineering and construction teams have begun building the mine and its associated infrastructure. This includes the development of a 16-kilometer haul road and the installation of a crushing plant.

The company stated that its in-house delivery model is expected to accelerate project execution. As a result, first ore production is targeted for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2026, aligning with MinRes’ medium-term production strategy.

Project aligns with Wonmunna wind-down

The development of Lamb Creek coincides with the planned wind-down of the Wonmunna iron ore operation. MinRes confirmed that all employees currently working at Wonmunna are expected to transition to Lamb Creek once operations begin, with no anticipated impact on employment levels.

Wonmunna was acquired by MinRes in the fiscal year 2021 as an undeveloped asset. The company delivered first ore within five months of starting construction and has since mined nine pits and exported more than 26 million mt of iron ore from the site.

In August, MinRes released its maiden mineral resources and ore reserves statements for the Pilbara Hub. The company reported mineral resources of 161 million mt at 57.0 percent Fe and ore reserves of 51 million mt at 57.5 percent Fe.

Production guidance for the Pilbara Hub in the fiscal year 2026 stands at 9-10 million mt per year, with Lamb Creek expected to play a central role in sustaining output beyond that period.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 12, 2025

12 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – December 12, 2025 

12 Dec | Longs and Billet

Iron ore prices in China down further gradually amid slowing demand

11 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia's Fenix Resources plans to boost Weld Range output to 6 million mt by FY 2027-28

11 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down five percent in Jan-Oct 2025

11 Dec | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – December 11, 2025 

11 Dec | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 10, 2025

10 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 9, 2025

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – December 9, 2025 

09 Dec | Longs and Billet

China's iron ore imports rise by 1.4 percent in January-November 2025

09 Dec | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer