MinRes begins construction at Lamb Creek iron ore project, targets first ore in FY 2026

Western Australian mining services company Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes) has commenced construction at its Lamb Creek iron ore project in Western Australia’s Pilbara following the receipt of all regulatory approvals, marking a key step in strengthening its Pilbara operations.

Lamb Creek will be developed as an open-pit iron ore mine with a planned production capacity of 7.5 million mt per year. According to MinRes, the project is expected to extend its Pilbara operations production life by more than five years while also improving the operation’s overall cost profile.

The mine is located around 50 kilometers from the Iron Valley operation, allowing for operational synergies across MinRes’ Pilbara assets. Ore from Lamb Creek will be blended with Iron Valley material and transported to Utah Point for export through the Port of Port Hedland.

Construction of mine and associated infrastructure underway

MinRes’ internal engineering and construction teams have begun building the mine and its associated infrastructure. This includes the development of a 16-kilometer haul road and the installation of a crushing plant.

The company stated that its in-house delivery model is expected to accelerate project execution. As a result, first ore production is targeted for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2026, aligning with MinRes’ medium-term production strategy.

Project aligns with Wonmunna wind-down

The development of Lamb Creek coincides with the planned wind-down of the Wonmunna iron ore operation. MinRes confirmed that all employees currently working at Wonmunna are expected to transition to Lamb Creek once operations begin, with no anticipated impact on employment levels.

Wonmunna was acquired by MinRes in the fiscal year 2021 as an undeveloped asset. The company delivered first ore within five months of starting construction and has since mined nine pits and exported more than 26 million mt of iron ore from the site.

In August, MinRes released its maiden mineral resources and ore reserves statements for the Pilbara Hub. The company reported mineral resources of 161 million mt at 57.0 percent Fe and ore reserves of 51 million mt at 57.5 percent Fe.

Production guidance for the Pilbara Hub in the fiscal year 2026 stands at 9-10 million mt per year, with Lamb Creek expected to play a central role in sustaining output beyond that period.