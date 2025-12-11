Turkey’s iron ore imports down five percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 809,721 metric tons, down by 17 percent compared to September and up by 20.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $80.96 million, decreasing by 19.5 percent compared to the previous month and up by 14.6 percent year on year.

In the first ten months of the year, Turkey 's iron ore imports amounted to 8.37 million mt, down five percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 19.7 percent to $878.48 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 5.49 million mt, up by 16.9 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden with 660,718 mt and Uzbekistan with 593,535 mt, down 33.3 percent and 12.4 percent year on year, respectively.

Turkey ’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-October period last year:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 5,487,025 4,694,655 16.9 659,667 409,254 61.2 Sweden 660,718 989,927 -33.3 - 165,003 - Uzbekistan 593,535 677,166 -12.4 - - - Russia 555,549 384,858 44.4 66,000 13,834 377.1 Ukraine 487,872 1,094,683 -55.4 82,504 82,504 - S. Africa 167,655 861,146 -80.5 20 - - Australia 166,094 - - - - - Norway 165,294 - - - - - Uruguay 79,531 - - - - - Romania 8,374 2,927 186.1 1,507 627 140.1

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-October 2025