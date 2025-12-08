 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > BHP...

BHP begins testing battery-electric haul trucks in Pilbara to decarbonize iron ore operations

Monday, 08 December 2025 15:20:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian miner BHP has announced that it has received Australia’s first Cat® 793 XE Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks at its Jimblebar iron ore mine in the Pilbara.

The two trucks were delivered under a unique collaboration between BHP, Rio Tinto and Caterpillar, supported by equipment dealer WesTrac. The initiative represents a milestone for Australia’s mining sector as it begins transitioning away from diesel-powered haulage.

Once commissioning is complete, the trucks will enter structured trial programs designed to evaluate their performance.

Trials to evaluate feasibility of zero-emission haulage fleets

During the testing phase, BHP and Rio Tinto will assess operational performance compared with diesel-powered trucks, battery life, charging cycles and fleet-management requirements, infrastructure needs for large-scale electrification, and integration with existing mine processes and workforce capabilities.

Following the joint trial phase, each company will independently decide whether to advance to larger-scale pilots across their respective operations.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Decarbonization Rio Tinto BHP 

Similar articles

Goa forwards list of blocks to GSI for estimation of iron ore reserves before auction

08 Dec | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – December 8, 2025 

08 Dec | Longs and Billet

Fitch raises coking coal price forecast for 2025, iron ore price to fall as global supply rises

08 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price shows small weekly increase

06 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 5, 2025

05 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – December 5, 2025 

05 Dec | Longs and Billet

Iron ore price in China falls slightly after previous gains, could soften further

04 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fortescue partners with TISCO to advance hydrogen-based plasma ironmaking technology

04 Dec | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – December 4, 2025 

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

Rio Tinto unveils production guidance for 2026

04 Dec | Steel News