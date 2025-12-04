Fortescue partners with TISCO to advance hydrogen-based plasma ironmaking technology

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has signed an agreement with Taiyuan Iron and Steel (Group) Co., Ltd. (TISCO), a subsidiary of Chinese steelmaker Baowu Group, to develop new technologies to support the decarbonization of the steel industry.

The partnership focuses on hydrogen-based plasma-enhanced ironmaking, a process that uses hydrogen and high-temperature plasma to reduce iron ore without the conventional sintering, pelletizing or coking stages required in blast furnaces or even some DRI routes. It offers the potential for a more compact and energy-efficient flow sheet and may provide Fortescue with an additional pathway for low-carbon ironmaking compatible with its Pilbara ore products.

Pilot line to produce up to 5,000 mt of molten iron per year

Under the agreement, Fortescue and TISCO will jointly design, build and operate a pilot-scale industrial test line with an annual capacity of up to 5,000 mt of molten iron.

Fortescue will also fund the development program and form a joint technical committee with TISCO and other partners to guide the project.