First iron ore shipment from Simandou sets sail for China

The bulk carrier Winning Youth loaded with 200,000 mt of high-grade iron ore from Guinea’s massive Simandou project departed from the Port of Morebaya on December 2, according to Chinese media reports. The shipment represents the maiden commercial export from what is widely regarded as the world’s largest untapped source of premium iron ore.

The departure of the first vessel marks the formal activation of the project’s full industrial chain, linking the mine, the newly built rail infrastructure, the port facilities and maritime shipping. According to the media reports, the carrier Winning Youth is headed for the port of Majishan in Ningbo in China’s Zhejiang Province, with an expected arrival date of January 15.

The Simandou iron ore mine began operations in November this year, as previously reported by SteelOrbis, with the first barge of iron ore loaded on to Winning Youth.