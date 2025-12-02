India’s MOIL Limited hikes prices for most manganese ore grades for December 2025 delivery

Indian government-run manganese ore miner MOIL Limited has hiked prices for most grades of ore for December delivery, according to a company statement on Tuesday, December 2.

The price for ferro-grade manganese ore with Mn content 44 percent and above has been increased by three percent, while the price of ore with Mn content less than 44 percent has also been hiked by three percent.

The company said that prices of chemical grade ores has also been hiked by three percent.

However, the prices of silicomanganese grade raw (SGMR) with Mn content of 30 percent and 25 percent and SGMR ore with Mn content of 20 percent have been kept unchanged, the company said.