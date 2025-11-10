Goa starts auction process to hand over 10 idle iron ore dumps to miners

The government of the western Indian state of Goa has commenced the process of auctioning 10 idle iron ore dumps with an estimated aggregate quantity of 22 million mt, a government official said on Monday, November 10.

The official said that the auction process to hand over the 10 idle dumps to private miners would be completed by January 2026.

The bidders would be asked to submit detailed project reports (DPRs) on their plans for utilization of the dumps after auction completion and handover, he added.

Each DPR must include a logistical plan, an evacuation program, waste and safety management, environmental management and a closure plan, he said.