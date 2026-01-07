Global iron ore exports show divergent trends in 2025; Indian shipments fall 30 percent y-o-y

Global iron ore exports showed contrasting trends across regions in CY'25. Brazil and Australia ramped up shipments on stronger production and operational efficiencies, South Africa's volumes held steady with reliable logistics and high-grade ore demand, while India's exports slowed, falling a sharp 30 percent, as rising domestic consumption and cautious market sentiment kept more material at home, reshaping global trade flows.

Australian exports edge up by 3 percent y-o-y

Australia's iron ore and pellet export shipments stood at 887.5 million tonnes (mnt) in CY'25, up 2.7 percent against 864.8 mnt in CY'24, according to vessel line-up data compiled by BigMint.

The shipments stood at 86.5 mnt in December, higher by 17.5 percent against 73.6 mnt in November.

China remained the top importer, receiving 745.5 mnt (2.5 percent higher y-o-y), followed by Japan with 52.1 mnt and South Korea at 50.9 mnt.

Rio Tinto was the leading exporter at 313.1 mnt, trailed by BHP at 285.6 mnt and FMG at 212.3 mnt.

Higher shipments were driven by new mine ramp-ups, including Rio Tinto's Western Range and Fortescue's Iron Bridge, while BHP lifted output after the full ramp-up of its South Flank mine.

Improved weather in H2CY'25 helped miners recover from earlier cyclone disruptions, leading to shipment catch-up and a sharp rise in December exports.

Exports from Brazil rebound by 12 percent y-o-y in CY'25

Brazil's iron ore exports spiked by 12 percent y-o-y to 414.79 mnt in CY'25 against 370.26 mnt in the past year. Meanwhile, exports were recorded at 37.52 mnt in December, rising by 4.1 percent from 36.03 mnt in November.

China remained the largest importer, taking in 287.97 mnt, followed by Malaysia at 21.46 mnt and Oman at 12.46 mnt.

Higher output at key mines boosted exports, with Vale's S11D running at full capacity, Brucutu lifting high-grade fines output, and smaller miners adding volumes on improved operations.

Aggressive market positioning, especially into China, helped Brazil gain share from rival suppliers and push more cargoes out towards year-end.

South African exports remain stable y-o-y

South Africa's iron ore exports held largely stable at 55.87 mnt in CY'25 against 56.7 mnt in CY'24, as per vessel line-up data maintained by BigMint. However, export volumes edged up by 11.4 percent m-o-m to 4.97 mnt in December against 4.46 mnt in November.

China remained the leading importer with 30.4 mnt, followed by the Netherlands at 5.49 mnt.

Better rail movement on the Saldanha corridor helped miners clear built-up stockpiles and push out more cargo, even though yearly volumes stayed largely steady.

Buyers continued to show a preference for high-grade ore from Sishen and Kolomela, supporting shipments as steelmakers looked for material that improved efficiency and lowered emissions.

India's exports drop 30 percent y-o-y

India's iron ore and pellet exports fell by 30.2 percent y-o-y to 26.43 million tonnes (mnt) in CY'25 from 37.89 mnt in CY'24. However, iron ore and pellet exports rose by 30.4 percent m-o-m to 3.52 mnt in December from 2.7 mnt in November. This is the highest export figure so far in this financial year, last seen in March 2025 with 3.13 mnt.

China remained the largest importer with 24.43 mnt, followed by Malaysia with 0.89 mnt.

Export sentiment remained cautious for most of the year, weighed down by softer buying interest from China amid expectations of steel production cuts, which kept overseas procurement limited.

Rising domestic demand diverted material inland, as higher steel consumption and a policy preference for local availability reduced exportable surplus, evident from iron ore imports jumping to about 12.1 mnt in CY'25 from 5.36 mnt in the previous year.

Source: BigMint