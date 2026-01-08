Zanaga Iron Ore positions project to supply premium DRI-grade pellet feed for green steelmaking

Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd has announced the completion of its project value enhancement initiative for the Zanaga iron ore project in the Republic of Congo, according to media reports.

The completed workstreams point to a potential revenue upside of $11.3 billion over the project’s initial 30-year mine life, reflecting previously announced improvements in product grade disclosed in June 2025. In parallel, the initiative has identified capital expenditure savings of $352 million and aggregate cash cost savings of $2.24 billion over the same period.

Economic and technical profile strengthened

Commenting on the outcome, CEO Martin Knauth said the value enhancement program delivers a material improvement to the project’s overall profile.

Zanaga Iron Ore added that it plans to publish a consolidated and updated assessment of project economics in February 2026, together with an update on its broader project development strategy.

Positioned for low-carbon steel supply chains

Mr. Knauth also emphasized that the Zanaga Project is well placed to supply premium direct reduced iron (DRI)-grade pellet feed into a global steel industry undergoing rapid decarbonisation.

He noted that the recent enhancements further reinforce the project’s positioning as a globally competitive iron ore asset, aligned with growing demand for high-grade raw materials required for low-emission steelmaking routes.