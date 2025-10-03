 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s LMEL sees 25% rise in iron ore output in H1 of FY 2025-26

Friday, 03 October 2025 14:06:13 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Lloyds Metal and Energy Limited (LMEL) achieved iron ore production of 7.4 million mt in six-month (April-September) period of fiscal 2025-26,  a rise of 25 per cent over corresponding period of previous fiscal, according to a company statement on Friday, October 3.

LMEL also reported direct reduction iron (DRI) production of 167,812 mt during the first half of current fiscal, a rise of 4 percent.

The company achieved iron ore pellet production of 0.81 million mt during the six month period.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price fell from last week

01 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 30, 2025

30 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fortescue partners with Envision Energy on wind project to decarbonize Pilbara operations

30 Sep | Steel News

Nippon Steel acquires 30% stake in Kami iron ore project to secure DR-grade supply

30 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel mills suspend purchases of BHP's iron ore

30 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 30, 2025 

30 Sep | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 29, 2025

29 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 29, 2025 

29 Sep | Longs and Billet

Vale reduces contaminant levels in iron ore

27 Sep | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 26, 2025

26 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer