India’s LMEL sees 25% rise in iron ore output in H1 of FY 2025-26

India’s Lloyds Metal and Energy Limited (LMEL) achieved iron ore production of 7.4 million mt in six-month (April-September) period of fiscal 2025-26, a rise of 25 per cent over corresponding period of previous fiscal, according to a company statement on Friday, October 3.

LMEL also reported direct reduction iron (DRI) production of 167,812 mt during the first half of current fiscal, a rise of 4 percent.

The company achieved iron ore pellet production of 0.81 million mt during the six month period.