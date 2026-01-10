 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Iron...

Iron ore exports from Brazil increase in December

Saturday, 10 January 2026 03:01:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 37.614 million mt of iron ore (pellets excluded) and 2.628 million mt of pellets in December, comparable to 33.122 million mt and 1.342 million mt in November.

The iron ore exports were destined to Asia (32.886 million mt, of which 28.203 million mt to China), the Middle East (1.977 million mt), Europe (1.172 million mt), and Africa (675,600 mt), while smaller volumes were shipped to Mexico and Argentina.

The exports of pellets were destined to Asia (1.233 million mt), Africa (783,700 mt), Trinidad and Tobago (164,200 mt), Europe (156,500 mt), the US (156,300 mt), and Argentina (134,900 mt).

During 2025, Brazil exported 392.6 million mt of iron ore against 362.6 million mt in 2024.

For pellets, exports totaled 23.743 million mt in 2025 and 26.124 million mt in 2024.  


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 9, 2026

09 Jan | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 9, 2026

09 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tata Steel tests iron ore shipments from Canada to hedge against captive mine lease expiry risk

09 Jan | Steel News

Iron ore posts some retreat after surging above $110/mt CFR, but room for small increase persists

08 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Zanaga Iron Ore positions project to supply premium DRI-grade pellet feed for green steelmaking

08 Jan | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 8, 2026

08 Jan | Longs and Billet

Iron ore and steel prices in China boosted by loose monetary policy for 2026

07 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

SteelOrbis end-year review: Iron ore market lacks logic in 2025, coking coal based more on fundamentals

07 Jan | Steel News

Global iron ore exports show divergent trends in 2025; Indian shipments fall 30 percent y-o-y

07 Jan | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 7, 2026

07 Jan | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer