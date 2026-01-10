Iron ore exports from Brazil increase in December

Brazil exported 37.614 million mt of iron ore (pellets excluded) and 2.628 million mt of pellets in December, comparable to 33.122 million mt and 1.342 million mt in November.

The iron ore exports were destined to Asia (32.886 million mt, of which 28.203 million mt to China), the Middle East (1.977 million mt), Europe (1.172 million mt), and Africa (675,600 mt), while smaller volumes were shipped to Mexico and Argentina.

The exports of pellets were destined to Asia (1.233 million mt), Africa (783,700 mt), Trinidad and Tobago (164,200 mt), Europe (156,500 mt), the US (156,300 mt), and Argentina (134,900 mt).

During 2025, Brazil exported 392.6 million mt of iron ore against 362.6 million mt in 2024.

For pellets, exports totaled 23.743 million mt in 2025 and 26.124 million mt in 2024.