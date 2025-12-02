 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited sees 11% rise in iron ore production in November 2025

Tuesday, 02 December 2025 09:37:11 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 5.01 million mt in November 2025, a rise of 11 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Tuesday, December 2.

The company reported total sales of 4.17 million mt, a rise of four percent year on year.

During the April-November period of the fiscal year 2025-26, NMDC Limited’s cumulative iron ore production amounted to 31.48 million mt, an increase of 21 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, while its sales came to 30.28 million mt, a rise of nine percent year on year.


