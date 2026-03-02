India’s NMDC Limited sees iron ore output rise 16% in February 2026

India’s government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 5.35 million mt in February 2026, a rise of 16 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, March 2.

The company reported total sales of 4.60 million mt, also up 16 percent from February 2025.

Cumulative iron ore production during the first 11 months (April-February) of the fiscal year 2025-26 totaled 47.79 million mt, a rise of 18 percent, while sales came to 44.34 million mt, up 10 percent, both year on year.