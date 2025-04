Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 44.04 million mt in the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of two percent year on year, according to a statement released by the company on Wednesday, April 2.

The company reported total sales of 44.40 million mt during the fiscal year, marginally lower than the 44.48 million mt sold in 2023-24.

In March 2025, NMDC reported production of 3.55 million mt and sales of 4.21 million mt.