India’s NMDC Limited sees 18% rise in iron ore output in February

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 4.62 million mt in February 2025, a rise of 17.8 percent year on year, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, March 3.

The company reported iron ore sales of 3.98 million mt in the given month, marginally lower than 3.99 million mt in February 2024.

During the first 11 months (April-February) of the fiscal year 2024-25, it achieved aggregate iron ore output of 40.49 million mt, compared to 40.24 million mt in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, NMDC Limited said in the filing.