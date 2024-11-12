 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s NMDC Limited sees 18% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2024-25

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 15:10:51 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has reported a net profit of INR 12.11 billion ($143.60 million) for the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 18.06 percent year on year, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Tuesday, November 12.

The company’s revenues were reported at INR 49.18 billion ($583.01 million) for the given period, a rise of 22.54 percent year on year.

NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 10.93 million mt during the second quarter of the fiscal year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production Fin. Reports NMDC 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 12, 2024

12 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 12, 2024 

12 Nov | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines from last week

11 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 11, 2024

11 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic falls 6% in April-October

11 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 11, 2024 

11 Nov | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 8, 2024

08 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Black Iron and Anglo American collaborate on Shymanivske iron ore project in Ukraine

08 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 8, 2024 

08 Nov | Longs and Billet

Sweden’s GRANGEX aims to become leading supplier of DR magnetite concentrate to global steel sector

08 Nov | Steel News