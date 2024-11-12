India’s NMDC Limited sees 18% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2024-25

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has reported a net profit of INR 12.11 billion ($143.60 million) for the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 18.06 percent year on year, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Tuesday, November 12.

The company’s revenues were reported at INR 49.18 billion ($583.01 million) for the given period, a rise of 22.54 percent year on year.

NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 10.93 million mt during the second quarter of the fiscal year.