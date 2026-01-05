Canada’s Saga Metals confirms high-grade iron ore potential in Labrador

Canada-based critical minerals explorer Saga Metals Ltd. has announced that it has completed its annual work program at the North Wind iron ore project in Labrador, with activities focused on advancing the understanding and development potential of the iron ore asset.

Drilling and iron ore resource expansion

The program included drilling targeting iron ore mineralization, aimed at expanding known zones and testing extensions of previously identified iron-rich structures. Saga Metals said the drilling campaign was designed to support future resource definition and classification at the North Wind project.

Key field program highlights

Field sampling from the Sokoman Formation returned very high iron content, with iron oxide (Fe₂O₃) values in grab samples reaching up to 84.57 percent Fe₂O₃. The company reported continuous high-grade iron mineralization across the Lower, Middle and Upper Iron stratigraphic units.

The testing confirmed the presence of magnetite-rich taconite iron ore , alongside occurrences of hematite, limonite and goethite. Saga Metals said the mineralogical characteristics are comparable to historical regional iron ore resources at the KéMag, Sheps Lake and Perrault Lake deposits, which previously supported strong resource estimates.

The field program identified iron ore mineralization extending over a four km northwest-southeast trend, with indications that the mineralized zone continues further to the southeast.

Next steps at North Wind

The company noted that the completion of the annual field program represents a key milestone in advancing the North Wind iron ore project, with results from sampling, mineralogical testing and mapping expected to guide future drilling, resource estimation and development planning.