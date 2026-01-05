 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canada’s...

Canada’s Saga Metals confirms high-grade iron ore potential in Labrador

Monday, 05 January 2026 14:50:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Canada-based critical minerals explorer Saga Metals Ltd. has announced that it has completed its annual work program at the North Wind iron ore project in Labrador, with activities focused on advancing the understanding and development potential of the iron ore asset.

Drilling and iron ore resource expansion

The program included drilling targeting iron ore mineralization, aimed at expanding known zones and testing extensions of previously identified iron-rich structures. Saga Metals said the drilling campaign was designed to support future resource definition and classification at the North Wind project.

Key field program highlights

  • Field sampling from the Sokoman Formation returned very high iron content, with iron oxide (Fe₂O₃) values in grab samples reaching up to 84.57 percent Fe₂O₃. The company reported continuous high-grade iron mineralization across the Lower, Middle and Upper Iron stratigraphic units.
  • The testing confirmed the presence of magnetite-rich taconite iron ore, alongside occurrences of hematite, limonite and goethite. Saga Metals said the mineralogical characteristics are comparable to historical regional iron ore resources at the KéMag, Sheps Lake and Perrault Lake deposits, which previously supported strong resource estimates.
  • The field program identified iron ore mineralization extending over a four km northwest-southeast trend, with indications that the mineralized zone continues further to the southeast.

Next steps at North Wind

The company noted that the completion of the annual field program represents a key milestone in advancing the North Wind iron ore project, with results from sampling, mineralogical testing and mapping expected to guide future drilling, resource estimation and development planning.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Canada North America Mining 

Similar articles

Fenix Resources posts record quarterly iron ore shipments, exceeds one million mt

05 Jan | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 5, 2026

05 Jan | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 31, 2025

31 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 31, 2025 

31 Dec | Longs and Billet

India: Odisha lines up 35 mineral blocks for auction next year

31 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 30, 2025

30 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 30, 2025 

30 Dec | Longs and Billet

Sweden’s Grangex announces new agreement with Anglo American to support Sydvaranger mine restart

30 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 29, 2025

29 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 29, 2025 

29 Dec | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer