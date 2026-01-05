Fenix Resources posts record quarterly iron ore shipments, exceeds one million mt

According to Australia-based miner Fenix Resources, the company shipped a total of 1,241,000 wet metric tonnes (wmt) of iron ore across 21 vessels during the December quarter, marking the highest quarterly shipment volume in its history and its first production quarter exceeding one million mt.

The miner stated that this performance corresponds to an annualized production run-rate of approximately 4.9 million mt per year, underlining the scalability of its integrated mining and logistics model implemented for its iron ore projects in Australia’s Midwest region.

According to Fenix Resources, the record shipment result reflects a combination of operational improvements across its value chain. These included optimised mining operations at the company’s Mid-West iron ore assets, efficient haulage services provided by its wholly owned logistics subsidiary Newhaul, and streamlined port operations at Geraldton Port.

Fenix Resources reconfirmed its upgraded financial year 2026 guidance for total iron ore sales in the range of 4.2 million mt to 4.8 million mt.

The miner reported that total shipments in the first half of the financial year of 2026 reached 2,127,000 wmt. According to the company, this positions Fenix to meet its full-year guidance, assuming normal market conditions and the absence of unforeseen operational disruptions.