India: Odisha lines up 35 mineral blocks for auction next year

In response to the Centres expectation of ensuring more seamless and predictable supply of minerals for fast-tracking industrial growth, Odisha, India's richest mineral-bearing state, is ready with a tentative list of 35 mineral blocks to be put up for auction in the coming year.

The states Steel and Mines Department will be holding a meeting on 3 January 2026, to examine the suitability, status of exploration, readiness of the proposed blocks for auction and to finalise the annual auction calendar.

In an official letter addressed to concerned offices, the Department shared this list proposed by the Directorate of Mines and Geology, Odisha.

The list includes iron ore, bauxite, limestone, manganese, dolomite and even a copper and gold block.

The iron ore blocks include the Tehrai iron ore and manganese block (formerly mined by Bonai Industrial company), Kasia West, Gadadharpur, Balisahi, Murgabeda (an expired block) in Kendujhar and Mankarnacha lying across Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts. Barha Indipur West and JaldihiTantigram in Sundargarh and Suleipat block in Mayurbhanj, a non-working block previously owned by B C Dagra, are also on the list.

Ten iron and manganese blocks are in the list of blocks that could be auctioned in 2026, including manganese and manganese with dolomite or laterite blocks. The list also includes two iron and bauxite blocks in Sundargarh, Anandapur and Khandadhar-D. Odisha will also auction more bauxite blocks including Karlapat and Sasubahumali in Kalahandi and Rayagada respectively. There are also two limestone blocks and three blocks with limestone and dolomite co-occurring, as well as a copper block (MadansahiKanjia)

The list also includes a gold deposit, the Jaldiha block in Keonjhar, explored by GSI up to G2 level.

The Ministry of Mines has sought 'Annual Auction Calendars' with a view to ensure predictability and transparency in the auction process. Odishas list is being prepared in pursuance of this request.

The state has also okayed a bunch of critical and strategic mineral blocks explored by DoMG, OMC, GSI or MECL. These will be auctioned as mining, composite and exploration licenses by the Centre, hopefully within the year.

