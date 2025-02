Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited achieved production of 5.10 million mt in January this year, up 12.33 percent year on year, a company statement said on Monday, February 3.

The company achieved iron ore sales of 4.48 million mt in the given month, a decline of two percent year on year.

During the first nine months (April-January) of the fiscal year 2024-25, NMDC recorded cumulative iron ore production of 35.87 million mt and sales of 36.22 million mt, the company said.