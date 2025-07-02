 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited sees iron ore output rise of 6% in June, sales down 4%

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 11:42:03 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 3.57 million mt in June 2025, up six percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Wednesday, June 2.

The company reported total sales of 3.58 million mt in the given period, a decline of four percent year on year.

For the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2025-26, NMDC Limited saw iron ore production of 11.99 million mt, a rise of 30 percent, while sales were reported at 11.51 percent, a rise of 14 percent, both year on year.


