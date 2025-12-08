BigMint: Iron ore exports from key countries show mixed trends in November

In November, with provisional data showing that overall volumes were lower, iron ore exports from Australia, Brazil, South Africa and India showed mixed trends. Total shipments stood at 117 million mt, down 6 percent from 124.45 million mt in October. India's exports rose by 27 percent month on month as post-monsoon supply improved and miners released fresh material. South Africa and India recorded gains, while Australia and Brazil saw declines during the month.

Australian exports edge down 10 percent month on month

Australia's iron ore and pellet export shipments stood at 73.7 million mt in November, down 10 percent against 81.9 million mt in October, according to vessel line-up data compiled by BigMint.

China remained the top importer, receiving 63.2 million mt (7.3 percent lower month on month), followed by Japan with 3.8 million mt and South Korea at 3.5 million mt.

BHP was the leading exporter at 25.2 million mt, trailed by Rio Tinto (dip of 19.3 percent month on month) at 24.6 million mt and Fortescue at 17 million mt.

The slight dip was primarily driven by slower vessel turnaround and ongoing maintenance at major Pilbara ports, including Port Hedland, Walcott and Dampier, coupled with intensified market competition.

Exports from Brazil edge down 3 percent month on month

Brazil's iron ore exports fell by 2.7 percent to 36.07 million mt in November against 37.08 million mt in the previous month. However, exports rose by 5.5 percent from 34.18 million mt in November 2024.

China remained the largest importer, taking in 26.12 million mt, followed by Malaysia at 1.57 million mt and the Netherlands at 0.93 million mt.

Brazil's exports inched lower as Chinese buyers diversified their sourcing, though initial shipments of new Simandou ore helped cushion the overall volume. However, reduced buying from major Northeast Asian importers added pressure to market sentiment.

South African exports recover

South Africa's iron ore exports spiked up by 35 percent to 4.46 million mt in November as against 3.3 million mt in October, as per vessel line-up data maintained by BigMint. However, export volumes edged down by 11.3 percent against 5.03 million mt in November 2024.

China remained the leading importer with 1.3 million mt, followed by the Netherlands at 0.35 million mt.

November iron ore exports recovered as improved Transnet rail performance increased mineral flow to ports. Stronger loading and faster vessel turnaround at Saldanha Bay, along with reduced congestion, supported smoother scheduling.

Ongoing coordination between miners and Transnet stabilised the export corridor, contributing to a marked rise in weekly shipments after October's disruptions from rail delays and operational constraints.

India's exports surge by 27 percent month on month

India's iron ore and pellet exports rose by 27. percent month on month to 2.76 million tonnes (million mt) in November from 2.17 million mt in October. Moreover, shipments saw an improvement of 40.8 percent against 1.96 million mt y-o-y in the year-ago period. This is the highest export figure so far in this financial year, earlier, it was last seen in March 2025 with 3.13 million mt.

China remained the largest importer with 1.79 million mt, followed by Malaysia with 0.11 million mt.

The increase in exports coincided with a shift in the benchmark from Fe 62 percent to Fe 61 percent in sea trades. Prices were favourable, supported by active inquiries from international buyers seeking Indian iron ore. Additionally, mining companies led the market in November, often charging a premium for their single mine cargo. The last month also saw shipments of some lump cargo, primarily handled by exporters based on the West Coast.



Source: BigMint