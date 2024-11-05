 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited sees 3.83 percent rise in iron ore output in October

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 14:19:05 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 4.07 million mt in October this year, up 3.83 percent year on year, according to a company statement issued on Tuesday, November 5.

The company reported total sales during the month at 4.03 million mt, a rise of 17.15 percent year on year.

NMDC has also clarified that market speculation on a merger of the company with government-run pellet producer KIOCL Limited was unwarranted and that no discussions were even held on such a move.


