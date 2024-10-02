India’s NMDC Limited sees near stagnant growth in iron ore output in Sept

Indian state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has reported near stagnant production at 3.04 million mt in September this year, compared to 3.00 million mt in the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, October 2.

However, the company recorded iron ore sales of 3.54 million mt in September this year, a rise of 13.8 percent compared to September 2023.

During the April-September period of the fiscal year 2024-25, cumulative iron ore output stood at 17.47 million mt, lower than 19.56 million mt achieved in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.