India’s SEML sees 4% fall in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

India’s Sarda Energy and Minerals Limited (SEML), a producer of steel, iron ore and manganese-based ferroalloys, achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 1904.00 million ($20.99 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a decline of 3.55 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company regulatory filing on Tuesday, February 10.

The company achieved total sales revenues of INR 12,760.00 million ($140.71 million) in the given quarter, a fall of 3.3 percent year on year.

Management acknowledged that the third quarter performance was affected by a planned maintenance shutdown of one 300 MW turbine at its thermal power plant for part of the quarter. Despite this, operations across the company’s energy and minerals platform remained stable, underlining the resilience of its diversification, it said.

SEML expects operating conditions to improve as seasonal factors normalise and power demand stabilises. Greater clarity in the metals segment is also likely to support performance. The company is advancing strategic priorities across energy, mining and metals, with focused investments in clean energy, integrated mining and operational efficiency, the company said.