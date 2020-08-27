﻿
English
Goa miners seek Prime Minister’s intervention in resuming iron ore mining operations shut for last three years

Thursday, 27 August 2020 15:43:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

People engaged in iron ore mining industry in western Indian state of Goa has sought urgent intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure resumption of mining operations in the state, which is shut down for the third consecutive year, according to a statement issued by Goa Mining People’s Front (GMPF).

According to GMPF, the state would lose revenues estimated at around $472 million if the iron ore mining industry continues to remain shut during the current fiscal.

Goa iron ore mining came to a complete halt in 2018 following a Supreme Court verdict after the court cancelled 88 mining license holding renewal of these mining license without adoption the auction process as illegal.

GMPF pointed out that Indian iron ore exports to China has touched an 8-year peak in the current fiscal but the benefits of this has been restricted to iron ore mines in the east and Goa miners were deprived of upturn in export shipments since all mines have remained close for the last three years.


Tags: production  mining  India  steelmaking  iron ore  raw mat  Indian Subcon


