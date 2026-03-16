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India’s NMDC Limited achieves highest-ever iron ore output in FY 2025-26

Monday, 16 March 2026 10:47:13 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited will achieve its highest-ever iron ore production exceeding 50 million mt in 2025-26, even with a fortnight to go until the end of the fiscal year, a company official said on Monday, March 16.

“Well ahead of the close of the current fiscal, NMDC Limited is poised to emerge as the first company to produce 50 million mt per year of iron ore,” he said.

The company’s previous highest iron ore output in a year was 45.2 million mt achieved in 2023-24.

“Reaching 50 million mt is a notable achievement and reflects the strong progress made under revamped operators. What once took decades to build, we have accelerated in just a few years through sharper execution, responsible mining practices and a clear commitment to national priorities,” Amitava Mukherjee, NMDC Limited chairman and managing director, said.

NMDC remains central to ensuring the country’s iron ore security. As India eyes expansion of steelmaking capacity to 300 million mt by 2030, ensuring a stable and reliable domestic supply of iron ore has become a strategic priority, he added.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production NMDC 

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