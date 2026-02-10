 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited hikes prices of all grades of iron ore lumps and fines

Tuesday, 10 February 2026 10:59:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s government-run miner NMDC Limited has hiked its prices of iron ore lumps and fines across all grades by INR 100/mt ($1.10/mt) for all deliveries effective immediately, company sources said on Tuesday, February 10.

Following the revision, the price of iron ore lumps (Fe content 67 percent, 10-40 mm) stands at INR 5,250/mt ($57.89/mt) ex-pithead and the price of fines (Fe content 64 percent and less than 10 mm) stands at INR 4,000/mt ($44.11/mt) ex-pithead.

All prices are exclusive of mandatory taxes and levies like the District Mineral Fund (DMF), the National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET) cess and forest permit fees.


