CISA urges Chinese iron ore producers to speed up key local projects

Xia Nong, vice president of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), attended the recent "Iron Resource Development Plan" domestic iron ore resource development symposium held in Beijing, during which he stressed that local ore iron producers should speed up key ore projects and complete planned targets with high quality, aiming to reduce dependence on imports from the leading global mining companies.

He went on to state that CISA will dynamically update the list of key iron ore projects, carefully sort out the common problems faced by enterprises, conduct field studies in key regions to obtain the real status of these projects, and promptly report its findings to the relevant ministries. Moreover, he added that CISA will also intensify its efforts to ensure the stable operation of domestic iron mines and to advance supply-side structural reform in the steel sector, taking multiple measures to actively strengthen the steel industry’s resource-security, capacity and performance.

Chinese domestic iron ore production declined by 3.2 percent year on year to 851.74 million mt in the January-October period of 2025, as SteelOrbis reported previously.