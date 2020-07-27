Ukraine’s Northern GOK sees 38.7 percent fall in pellet output in H1

Monday, 27 July 2020 16:34:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the first half of the current year, Ukraine-based Northern Mining and Processing Plant (Northern GOK), a subsidiary of the Ukraine's largest vertically-integrated mining and steel group Metinvest, recorded a 38.7 percent fall year on year in its output of iron ore pellets to 2.72 million mt. On the other hand, the company’s output of iron ore concentrate increased by 3.4 percent year on year to 6.284 million mt in the given period.

In June alone, Northern GOK mined 500,000 mt of iron ore pellets and 1.053 million mt of iron ore concentrate.