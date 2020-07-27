﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s Northern GOK sees 38.7 percent fall in pellet output in H1

Monday, 27 July 2020 16:34:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the first half of the current year, Ukraine-based Northern Mining and Processing Plant (Northern GOK), a subsidiary of the Ukraine's largest vertically-integrated mining and steel group Metinvest, recorded a 38.7 percent fall year on year in its output of iron ore pellets to 2.72 million mt. On the other hand, the company’s output of iron ore concentrate increased by 3.4 percent year on year to 6.284 million mt in the given period.

In June alone, Northern GOK mined 500,000 mt of iron ore pellets and 1.053 million mt of iron ore concentrate.


Tags: steelmaking  iron ore  raw mat  pellet  production  Ukraine  Metinvest  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  Aug

Metinvest’s Q2 output results hit by Covid-19, some support from iron ore and pig iron demand
06  Aug

Southern GOK’s iron ore concentrate output up 1.2% in January-July
27  Jul

Ukraine’s Central GOK posts increased iron ore output for H1
21  Jul

SevGOK’s pellet output down 39.2% in Jan-May, concentrate output up 3.2%
21  Jul

Ukraine-based Sukhaya Balka’s iron ore output down 4.8 percent in H1