﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ferrexpo records best quarterly performance since invasion of Ukraine

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 11:25:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has announced its production results for the first quarter of 2024.

In the first quarter this year, the company’s iron ore production increased by 115.4 percent year on year and was up by 203.2 percent compared to the previous quarter to 2.05 million mt. This is the company’s best quarterly performance since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, the company’s output of pellets totaled 1.81 million mt, increasing by 189.2 percent quarter on quarter with more stable production from each of the pelletizer lines, and was up by 101.3 percent year on year. In particular, Ferrexpo’s output of pellets from iron ore with 65 percent Fe content totaled 1.73 million mt, up 92.2 percent year on year and up 200 percent compared to the fourth quarter. In the first quarter, the company’s total sales volumes amounted to 1.99 million mt.

According to the statement, Ferrexpo continued to produce, transport and sell its products in the given period despite the challenging environment in Ukraine. The company was able to export from Ukrainian ports, allowing it to export larger volumes to Europe and resume sales to MENA and Asian customers.


Tags: Pellet Iron Ore Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Mining Production Ferrexpo 

Similar articles

Mexican iron pellet production in February up 2.8 percent

22 Apr | Steel News

India’s KIOCL seeks 200,000 mt of iron ore fines in lieu of equivalent volume of pellets to be exported

22 Apr | Steel News

India’s coking coal import traffic at ports up 10% in FY 2023-24

18 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases sharply week-on-week

17 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo to resume iron ore pellet exports to Japan within next few years

11 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSPL takes operational charge of iron ore complex in Venezuela

27 Mar | Steel News

Mexican iron pellet production up 2.4 percent in January

25 Mar | Steel News

Indian sponge iron producers seek import duty on exports of lower grade iron ore

21 Mar | Steel News

Australia’s Centaurus Metals explores potential for DR pellet feed from Jambreiro

14 Mar | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines from last week

12 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials