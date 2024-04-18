﻿
India’s coking coal import traffic at ports up 10% in FY 2023-24

Thursday, 18 April 2024 14:39:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal import traffic through all ports in the country in the fiscal year 2023-24 (April-March) has been provisionally estimated at 64.93 million mt, up 10.24 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Thursday, April 18.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in March 2024 worked out at 5.57 million mt, against 4.82 million mt in February, the data showed.

Total iron ore port freight traffic including pellets has been provisionally estimated at 61.03 million mt in the fiscal year 2023-24, up 32.68 percent year on year, the IPA data showed.


