India’s coking coal import port traffic up one percent in April-June FY 2025-26

Monday, 07 July 2025 10:14:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country in the April-June period of the fiscal year 2025-26 have been provisionally estimated at 16.043 million mt, a rise of 1.33 percent year on year, data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) showed on Monday, July 7.

According to calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipped into the country in June 2025 amounted to 4.953 million mt, compared to 5.42 million mt shipped in during May 2025.

According to the IPA data, total iron ore, including pellets, handled by all major ports during April-June has been provisionally pegged at 13.698 million mt, a rise of 0.75 percent year on year.


Tags: Pellet Iron Ore Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Imp/exp Statistics 

