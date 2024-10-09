India’s coking coal port traffic declines 1% in April-September

India’s coking coal import traffic through all major ports in the country during the April-September period of the fiscal year 2024-25 has been provisionally estimated at 29.593 million mt, a decline of 0.97 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Wednesday, October 9.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipped into the country in September this year worked out at 4.293 million mt.

According to IPA data, iron ore port traffic including pellets has been estimated at 25.458 million mt during the April-September period, a decline of 2.58 percent year on year.