India’s coking coal import port traffic down 9% in FY 2024-25

Monday, 07 April 2025 10:12:52 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-March period of the fiscal year 2024-25, have been provisionally estimated at 58.978 million mt, a decline of 9.18 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, April 7.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coal shipments coming into the country during March 2025 worked out at 5.028 million mt, marginally lower than the 5.092 million mt shipped in during February 2025.

According to the IPA data, iron ore import traffic, including pellets, has been provisionally estimated at 49.904 million mt during the April-March period of 2024-25, a decline of 18.25 percent year on  year.


