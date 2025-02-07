 |  Login 
India’s coking coal port import traffic down 10% in April-January 2024-25

Friday, 07 February 2025 14:59:09 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-January period of the fiscal year 2024-25 have been provisionally estimated at 48.85 million mt, a decline of 10.25 percent year on year, according to data sourced from Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Friday, February 7.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipped into the country during January 2025 worked out at 5.963 million mt, compared to 4.14 million in December 2024.

According to the IPA data, total iron ore traffic, including pellets has been provisionally estimated at 40.13 million mt during the April-January period of 2024-25, a fall of 19.87 percent year on year.


