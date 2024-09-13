 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited to invest $262 million in FY 2024-25 to build iron ore infrastructure facilities

Friday, 13 September 2024 14:58:26 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian iron ore miner NMDC Limited has allocated capital of around INR 22 billion ($262 million) in the fiscal year 2024-25 to construct a slurry pipeline and processing plant to build necessary infrastructure for the doubling of iron ore production to 100 million mt per year by 2030, according to a company statement on Friday, September 13.

“Our road map is not just about increasing production, but about doing so responsibly. We are dedicated to reducing our environmental impact while positively contributing to the communities we serve,” the company said.

The company will be laying a slurry pipeline from the Bacheli iron ore complex in the central state of Chhattisgarh to Nagarnar, the site of its new 3 million mt steel mill.

The pipeline will have the capacity to transport 15 million mt per year, with blending yards located at the terminal.

To maximise the utilisation of iron ore resources, NMDC is developing a 4 million mt per year capacity beneficiation plant in Bacheli and a 2 million mt per year pellet plant at Nagarnar, with plans to expand the latter to 6 million mt per year in the second phase, the company said.

NMDC is also preparing to begin the production at its 8 million mt reserve coking coal block by December next year, it said.


