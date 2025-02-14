Metinvest reports higher crude steel and pig iron output for 2024

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for fourth quarter and the full year of 2024.

Accordingly, in the given quarter, the company’s total crude steel output amounted to 489,000 mt, declining by 14.0 percent, while its pig iron output moved down by six percent to 452,000 mt, both on quarter-on-quarter basis.

In the fourth quarter, Metinvest’s merchant semi-finished product output came to 235,000 mt, decreasing by six percent compared to the previous quarter, while its finished steel production went down by two percent from the third quarter of 2024 to 481,000 mt. In particular, its flats output rose by four percent quarter on quarter to 193,000 mt, while its longs production was down by six percent quarter on quarter to 288,000 mt.

In the mining segment, the company’s total iron ore concentrate production in the given quarter increased by four percent quarter on quarter to 3.49 million mt, while its pellet production amounted to 1.45 million mt, up by five percent year on year. Additionally, its total coking coal concentrate production went down by seven from the third quarter to 1.06 million mt and its total coke output moved down by two percent quarter on quarter to 276,000 mt.

In 2024, Metinvest’s total crude steel output came to 2.10 million mt, increasing four percent year on year, while its pig iron output advanced by three percent year on year to 1.82 million mt. In the given year, the company produced 861,000 mt of merchant semi-finished products, up by three percent, while its finished steel production decreased by six percent from the previous year to 2.16 million mt. In the meantime, the group’s flats output amounted to 922,000 mt, down 16.0 percent and its longs production rose by four percent compared to 2023 to 1.24 million mt, both year on year.

In the given year, the company’s total iron ore concentrate output grew by 42.0 percent year on year to 15.73 million mt, while its pellet output came to 6.02 million mt, up by 14.0 percent compared to 2023. Meanwhile, Metinvest’s total coke production dropped by 10.0 percent year on year to 1.12 million mt, while its total coking coal concentrate output came to 4.28 million mt, down by 22.0 percent compared to the previous year.