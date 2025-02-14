 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Metinvest...

Metinvest reports higher crude steel and pig iron output for 2024

Friday, 14 February 2025 14:53:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for fourth quarter and the full year of 2024.

Accordingly, in the given quarter, the company’s total crude steel output amounted to 489,000 mt, declining by 14.0 percent, while its pig iron output moved down by six percent to 452,000 mt, both on quarter-on-quarter basis.

In the fourth quarter, Metinvest’s merchant semi-finished product output came to 235,000 mt, decreasing by six percent compared to the previous quarter, while its finished steel production went down by two percent from the third quarter of 2024 to 481,000 mt. In particular, its flats output rose by four percent quarter on quarter to 193,000 mt, while its longs production was down by six percent quarter on quarter to 288,000 mt.

In the mining segment, the company’s total iron ore concentrate production in the given quarter increased by four percent quarter on quarter to 3.49 million mt, while its pellet production amounted to 1.45 million mt, up by five percent year on year. Additionally, its total coking coal concentrate production went down by seven from the third quarter to 1.06 million mt and its total coke output moved down by two percent quarter on quarter to 276,000 mt.

In 2024, Metinvest’s total crude steel output came to 2.10 million mt, increasing four percent year on year, while its pig iron output advanced by three percent year on year to 1.82 million mt. In the given year, the company produced 861,000 mt of merchant semi-finished products, up by three percent, while its finished steel production decreased by six percent from the previous year to 2.16 million mt. In the meantime, the group’s flats output amounted to 922,000 mt, down 16.0 percent and its longs production rose by four percent compared to 2023 to 1.24 million mt, both year on year.

In the given year, the company’s total iron ore concentrate output grew by 42.0 percent year on year to 15.73 million mt, while its pellet output came to 6.02 million mt, up by 14.0 percent compared to 2023. Meanwhile, Metinvest’s total coke production dropped by 10.0 percent year on year to 1.12 million mt, while its total coking coal concentrate output came to 4.28 million mt, down by 22.0 percent compared to the previous year.


Tags: Met Coke Crude Steel Pig Iron Iron Ore Coking Coal Pellet Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Metinvest 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 4% fall in pig iron output in H1

13 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine’s Kametstal to make major investments in modernization this year

11 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher output for January

05 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhkoks overhauls two coke ovens

31 Jan | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal reports higher outputs for 2024 on improved demand

10 Jan | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest launches 20 new products in 2024

03 Jan | Steel News

Metinvest expands into Finland and Sweden for exports

27 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees higher outputs in January-November

05 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest records higher crude steel and pig iron output in Jan-Sept

20 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal reports higher outputs for January-October

05 Nov | Steel News