Metinvest boosts environmental and energy efficiency investments in 2024 despite war

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has released a report detailing its environmental achievements for 2024.

In the given year, the company increased its spending on the environment to $170 million, compared to $167 million in 2023, while its investments in energy efficiency rose by over 50 percent year on year to $17 million.

Despite the war, Metinvest said it continues to fulfill its environmental responsibilities, prioritizing energy security to ensure stable operations. It plans to install solar power plants to strengthen its energy independence at its facilities in Ukraine, while also continuing critical repairs to keep dust and gaseous emissions below the permitted levels. The company has also launched a project at its Northern GOK plant to thicken enrichment waste with the aim of reducing the volume of slurry sent to the tailing storage facility.

Although the company’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions increased by three percent and by 10.0 percent, respectively, and its air emissions increased by five percent, all on year-on-year basis, due to higher production at Northern GOK and Kametstal, it stated that it remains committed to decarbonization and continues to explore green transition opportunities. For instance, it has focused on improving the quality of its iron ore produced at Northern GOK. Also, its Central GOK plant is capable of producing 2.3 million mt of high-grade pellets per year for direct reduced iron (DRI) production.