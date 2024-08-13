Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 4% fall in pig iron output in H1

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for the first half of this year.

Accordingly, in the first half, the company’s total crude steel output amounted to 1.04 million mt, rising by one percent year on year, while its pig iron output moved down by four percent year on year to 884,000 mt.

In the given period, Metinvest’s merchant semi-finished product output came to 375,000 mt, decreasing by 25.0 percent compared to the same period of last year, while its finished steel production grew by four percent from the first half of 2023 to 1.19 million mt. In particular, its flats output fell by six percent year on year to 545,000 mt, while its longs production was up by 14.0 percent year on year to 644,000 mt.

In the mining segment, the company’s total iron ore concentrate production in the first half increased by 87.0 percent year on year to 8.89 million mt, while its pellet production amounted to 3.19 million mt, up by 25.0 percent year on year. Additionally, its total coking coal concentrate production went down by 31.0 from the first half of last year to 2.09 million mt and its total coke output moved down by 13.0 percent year on year to 564,000 mt.