 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up...

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 6.7 percent in Dec 2025 from Nov

Friday, 16 January 2026 15:41:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 6.7 percent month on month and by 6.9 percent year on year, totaling 50,900,012 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 42.96 million mt, up 1.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 2.9 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in December, receiving 4.46 million mt and 1.58 million mt, respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier in December increased by 5.3 percent month on month and decreased by 8.4 percent year on year to 13.72 million mt.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 3.6 percent in November 2025 from October

17 Dec | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 1.9 percent in October 2025 from September

24 Nov | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 9.6 percent in September 2025 from August

21 Oct | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 3.6 percent in August 2025 from July

22 Sep | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 15.8 percent in July 2025 from June

26 Aug | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 2.8 percent in June 2025 from May

24 Jul | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 13.7 percent in May from April

24 Jun | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 7.8 percent in April from March

16 May | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 36.7 percent in Mar from Jan

17 Apr | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 19.3 percent in Feb from Jan

21 Mar | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer