Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 6.7 percent in Dec 2025 from Nov

In December last year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 6.7 percent month on month and by 6.9 percent year on year, totaling 50,900,012 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 42.96 million mt, up 1.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 2.9 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in December, receiving 4.46 million mt and 1.58 million mt, respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier in December increased by 5.3 percent month on month and decreased by 8.4 percent year on year to 13.72 million mt.