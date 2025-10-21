 |  Login 
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 9.6 percent in September 2025 from August

Tuesday, 21 October 2025 15:36:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 9.6 percent month on month and went down by 0.5 percent year on year, totaling 48,567,296 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 41.92 million mt, up by 8.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 5.7 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in September, receiving 2.28 million mt and 1.19 million mt, respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier this September decreased by 5.5 percent month on month and by 0.2 percent year on year to 13.08 million mt.


