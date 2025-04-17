Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 36.7 percent in Mar from Jan

In March this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 36.7 percent month on month and by 1.1 percent year on year, totaling 50,661,046 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 41.19 million mt, up by 30.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 3.9 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in March, receiving 3.91 million mt and 1.34 million mt, respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier this March increased by 65.4 percent month on month, due to the diminishing effects of tropical cyclones, and decreased by 0.3 percent year on year to 13.61 million mt.