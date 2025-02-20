Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 3.6 percent in Jan from Dec

In January this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 3.6 percent month on month and increased by 8.5 percent year on year, totaling 45,910,810 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 39.14 million mt, down by 6.3 percent compared to the previous month and up by 12.2 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in January, receiving 2.75 million mt and 1.86 million mt respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier this January decreased by 28.6 percent month on month and 15.0 percent year on year to 9.79 million mt.