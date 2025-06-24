Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 13.7 percent in May from April

In May this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 13.7 percent month on month and went up by 2.2 percent year on year, totaling 53,105,565 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 45.43 million mt, up by 10.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.2 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in May, receiving 4.30 million mt and 1.59 million mt respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier this May decreased by 0.4 percent month on month and by 1.7 percent year on year to 12.41 million mt.