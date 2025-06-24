 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Iron...

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 13.7 percent in May from April

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 17:33:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 13.7 percent month on month and went up by 2.2 percent year on year, totaling 53,105,565 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 45.43 million mt, up by 10.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.2 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in May, receiving 4.30 million mt and 1.59 million mt respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier this May decreased by 0.4 percent month on month and by 1.7 percent year on year to 12.41 million mt.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 24, 2025

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 24, 2025 

24 Jun | Longs and Billet

Rio Tinto receives approvals for Hope Downs 2 iron ore project, unveils massive investment

24 Jun | Steel News

India’s GIL secures two iron ore blocks in Uttar Pradesh via auction route

24 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 23, 2025

23 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 23, 2025 

23 Jun | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 20, 2025

20 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 20, 2025 

20 Jun | Longs and Billet

China’s iron ore output down 10.1 percent in January-May

20 Jun | Steel News

India’s mines ministry proposes benchmarking domestic iron ore price to an international index

20 Jun | Steel News