Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 7.8 percent in April from March

Friday, 16 May 2025 14:45:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 7.8 percent month on month and went down by 5.8 percent year on year, totaling 46,693,801 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 41.19 million mt, down by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month and down by 3.2 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in April, receiving 2.94 million mt and 1.60 million mt respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier this April decreased by 8.6 percent month on month and increased by 4.7 percent year on year to 12.45 million mt.


