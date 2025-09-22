Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 3.6 percent in August 2025 from July

In August this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 3.6 percent month on month and went down by 7.4 percent year on year, totaling 44,319,335 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 32.69 million mt, down by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month and by five percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in May, receiving 2.0 million mt and 1.79 million mt, respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier this August increased by 13.2 percent month on month and rose by 24.1 percent year on year to 13.85 million mt.