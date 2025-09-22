 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Iron...

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 3.6 percent in August 2025 from July

Monday, 22 September 2025 11:59:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 3.6 percent month on month and went down by 7.4 percent year on year, totaling 44,319,335 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 32.69 million mt, down by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month and by five percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in May, receiving 2.0 million mt and 1.79 million mt, respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier this August increased by 13.2 percent month on month and rose by 24.1 percent year on year to 13.85 million mt.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

COREX suspends issuing 62 percent Fe iron ore spot price

22 Sep | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 22, 2025

22 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia launches green iron investment fund to drive decarbonized steel industry

22 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 22, 2025 

22 Sep | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 19, 2025

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

SimFer targets first iron ore shipment from Simandou project in Nov 2025

19 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 19, 2025 

19 Sep | Longs and Billet

Iron ore prices in China in limited range with small negative bias, may edge up

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP to invest in Port Hedland to boost iron ore output

18 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 18, 2025 

18 Sep | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer