Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 1.9 percent in October 2025 from September

In October this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 1.9 percent month on month and by 8.6 percent year on year, totaling 49,491,465 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 42.16 million mt, up by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 7.3 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in October, receiving 3.59 million mt and 1.98 million mt, respectively.

On the other hand, iron ore shipments from Port Dampier this October increased by 14.1 percent month on month and by 19.8 percent year on year to 14.93 million mt.